HBO Max’s original kids competition series Craftopia, hosted and executive produced by none other than YouTube celebrity crafter LaurDIY, is sure to inspire and excite through crafting challenges, super special guests, and a mind-blowing studio set where “Craftestants” fill up their carts with an endless supply of the best materials in the world. Each episode kicks off with three crafters, ages 10-14, racing to complete a one-hour “Quick Craft” before the judges decide which two kids will advance to the two-hour “Craft Master Challenge.” When the clock runs out, one crafter is crowned the winner of Craftopia and receives $5,000 to make all of their wildest crafting dreams come true!