Not Available

Craig Melvin is an MSNBC anchor and NBC News correspondent. Prior to joining MSNBC in July 2011, Melvin served as anchor at WRC, NBC’s owned-and-operated station in Washington, D.C. During his time there, Melvin anchored the weekend editions of “News4 at 6” and “News4 at 11.” He also served as a weekday general assignment reporter. Before joining WRC, Melvin earned acclaim as an evening news anchor for WIS in Columbia, South Carolina. While at WIS, Melvin was widely recognized for his reporting on a prison hostage standoff and his in-depth coverage of homelessness and gang violence. Melvin received an Emmy Award for his reporting and was also named “Best Anchor” by the South Carolina Broadcaster’s Association. Melvin’s journalism career began in high school when he served as an “Our Generation” reporter for WIS. In that role, Melvin became one of the youngest recipients of an Associated Press award for his reports on innovative teaching practices. Melvin received a bachelor of arts in government from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, his home state. He enjoys contributing to organizations that support the development of youth. He currently resides in Connecticut.