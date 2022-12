Not Available

Pick it up. It's for you! Crank Yankers features some of the funniest characters from old Elmer Higgins to a very special someone they call Ed. Crank Yankers also features celebrates like Snoop Dogg, Tenacious D (In the nude) and Ween. So sit back pull up a phone and enjoy the cranks.And just remember: The crank calls you are about to hear are real. The names have not been changed. Screw the innocent.