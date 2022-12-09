Crash Course (2009)

Not Available

V8 Supercar legend Greg Murphy is behind the wheel again, hosting Crash Course, along with guest appearances from IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. Each week Murphy puts his driving skills on the line, with real-time tests that reveal what really happens when you and your car get out of control. From how to escape a sinking car to how much damage does speeding really cause – Murphy shares his skill and knowledge to help drivers stay safe on our roads. Plus expert driving tips from IndyCar champ Scott Dixon, teaching viewers how to get out of driving trouble – how to get out of a skid, how to handle a tyre blow-out and how to stay on the road in a tight turn. Crash Course offers viewers a front-seat view from police patrol cars and helicopters, witnessing some of the most spectacular, criminal, dramatic and shocking patrol footage from New Zealand and around the world.