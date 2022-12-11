Crash Course Film History

Not Available

Beginning April 13th, join Craig Benzine (the internet's WheezyWaiter) for 16 weeks of Film History right here on Crash Course. He'll look at the history of one of our most powerful mediums. Film has the ability to communicate with images, entertain, move us, frighten us, and so much more. From A Trip to the Moon to Captain America: Civil War, the history of film is really a history of humanity and Craig will do his best to lead us all through it. Additional segments of the Film course will be Production, hosted by Lily Gladstone; and Criticism, hosted by Michael Aranda.