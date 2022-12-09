Not Available

Welcome to Crash Course Geography hosted by Alizé Carrère! This course with be split into two parts. In the first half, we will focus on physical geography or the processes and phenomena of the physical world both above and below the Earth's surface. We'll ask questions like, "why is the seafloor so young when the Earth is so old?" or try to identify why winds and ocean currents are so important to life on Earth. Then we'll turn our focus to human geography and explore the ways people occupy the Earth's surface. Like how we've moved, settled, and used the land, resources and space. But ther'e not always a clear line dividing the physical and human, because really, geography is telling the story of the Earth.