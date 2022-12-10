Not Available

Welcome to Crash Course Zoology! In this fourteen-episode series made in partnership with PBS and Nature, Crash Course Zoology will take a rapid deep dive into the weird and wonderful biology of animals. Host, wildlife ecologist, and conservation scientist, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will guide us across the tree of life as we endeavor to answer what makes an animal an animal anyway? We’ll explore the current state of the world and how it's evolving with in-depth looks at particular animals, show how the science is applied, and even take you along for the journey with day-in-the-lives of some astonishing creatures.