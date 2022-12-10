Not Available

Crashh is a young urban drama; a roller-coaster ride of emotional story of 4 siblings.. They get separated at a young age due to one car crash and then destiny brings them at odds with each other to reunite them again. Based on the life of four long-lost brothers and sisters, the series is a beautiful saga of pain, love, separation and deep connections. But, how are these four kids torn apart from each other? What have they been doing so far? How do they cross each other’s path after decades? Does destiny play its card?