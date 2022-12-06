Crater Lake: The Mirror of Heaven

Not Available

This glorious high-definition documentary explores one of the most beautiful lakes in the world, Southern Oregon\'s magnificent Crater Lake. Capturing the breathtaking scope of the lake and its surrounding area, the film details the lake\'s formation by a massive volcanic eruption approximately 7,700 years ago. It also explores Crater Lake\'s prominence in Klamath and Modoc Native American history and culture and the lifelong struggle of William Gladstone Steel, Crater Lake\'s biggest supporter, to have it designated as a National Park in 1902, allowing its pristine splendor to be preserved for generations to come. Using historical re-enactments, rare vintage lantern slides, and sophisticated computer animation, Mirror of Heaven is an awe-inspiring witness to Crater Lake\'s fascinating past and present.