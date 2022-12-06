Not Available

Crayon Shin-Chan is FUNimation's version of the popular yet controversial Japanese anime series. Unsure how the show would be received, it was given a limited test run of six episodes which aired on Adult Swim. FUNimation made the episodes more mature in content as well as more current with numerous pop culture references. Shin is a 5-year-old boy who is constantly doing and saying inappropriate things, much to the dismay and annoyance of those around him, with hilarious results. Shin along with his family including his little sister Hima and his dog Whitey, as well as his friends from kindergarten, ends up turning every day situations into funny adventures.