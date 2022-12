Not Available

Crazy Claws is a character on "The Kwicky Koala Show." He is a smart-aleck wildcat, with a voice based on Groucho Marx, living in an unnamed U.S. national park. Crazy Claws is constantly pursued by Rawhide Clyde and his canine accomplice, Bristletooth--even to the extent of using bribery much as Quick Draw McGraw does with Snuffles, but with beef jerky offered instead of dog treats.