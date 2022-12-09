Crazy for me

Not Available

Set in Tokyo, the story follows Kojima Haruta, a 40-year-old man who hits the rock bottom as he fell mentally ill which led him to lose his job, family, and even a place to live. After a certain turn of events, Haruta encounters Otake Shin, the owner of an antique furniture shop who takes Haruta in and hires him as a furniture repairman in the shop. Touched by such kindness, Haruta promised himself to try to put his life back together but kept himself isolated in order to avoid any additional stress being created. However, things suddenly starts to change as Haruta encounters Hayama Miyako, a 26-year-old woman who has a tendency to become overly dependent and extremely obsessed with a man she falls in love with...