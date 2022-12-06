Crazy for Palace

Not Available

Network Egg Drama "Wo Wei Gong Kuang" is about is the Liu Li travel from Qing Dynasty to the modern story. Can be said that the continuation of the story of the movie and supplements. The audience can see the story after Chen Xiang and 13th prince , and Liu Li travel from Qing Dynasty to modern but the drama also recalls the way through, the movie does not explain some of the characters to be a supplement, such as Min Princess's story, another example Liu Li and affection between Nine prince etc to help viewers of the film have a more comprehensive understanding.