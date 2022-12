Not Available

Suh Jin Young is an aviation maintenance technician. Her fiance Jae Hoon passed away in a horrible traffic accident. Kim Chae Joon dreams of becoming an aviation maintenance technician but he encounters prejudice because he is an ex-convict. He killed someone with his car. Suh Jin Young gives him a chance to work under her and they fall in love. However that love is severely tested when they both discover that Chae Joon's victim was Suh Jin Young's fiance Jae Hoon.