Not Available

It’s a hard knock life for Yoon Mi So (Park Sun Young). A destitute young Mi So was brought up in an orphanage, yet eventually found good fortune in the form of Lee Min Jae (Heo Tae Hee), a rich heir. But what appeared to be a storybook ending with her prince turns into tragedy when Tae Hee leaves her high and dry as a young divorcee. Cast away like a used toy, Mi So hits her all-time low: after a life of abandonment and betrayal, can she reset and find love again?