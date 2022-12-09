Not Available

Create Together invites friends and families from all over the world who are coping with this unprecedented time of isolation to come together and showcase their creativity and collaboration. Rather than profiling lone artists and showcasing their finished work, each weekly episode will document the creative process as people find each other online, and remotely collaborate on a variety of family friendly projects - short films, short documentaries, music videos, and more. Anybody can come be a part of the show on HITRECORD, Gordon-Levitt's Emmy-winning platform for creative collaboration.