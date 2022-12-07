Credit Crash Britain

Not Available

A special five-part series examining different aspects of the credit crunch. Investigating the extraordinary fall of HBOS, they examine the subsequent rescue attempts to explain the seismic changes that swept through the UK's banking industry - culminating in the Government's 50 billion pound rescue plan. They reveal how the last minute deal with Lloyds TSB was brokered with Government assistance against a backdrop of global financial turmoil, and show how the continuing market unease led to the Government's decision to part-nationalise the banking industry.