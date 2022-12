Not Available

And so another bright new day dawns upon the home of the Creepy Crawlies, Mr Harrison the snooty snail, Suppose the lowly red-nosed worm, Ariadne the spider, the irksome woodlouse-come-pill-bug called Anorak, meek Ladybird, Lambeth the brawny-but-brainless beetle and Ancient the aged caterpillar dwell right down at the bottom of the garden, near the shed, on and around an old broken sundial. Classic Cosgrove Hall stop-motion animation.