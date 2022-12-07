Crematorio

Not Available

Spain. Misent. 2008. Rubén Bertomeu (José Sancho) has created a complex web of profitable interests asserting his local power. Architect and Real State magnate, his power to shape the local landscape at will becoming filthy rich seems limitless. Based on the novel by Rafael Chirbes (Premio Nacional de la Crítica 2008), "Crematorium", a MOD productions series ("Ágora", "El mal ajeno", "Biutiful") for Canal+, is the portrait of a Spain where excessive greed and a certain way of understanding progress calcined everything.