Crescent Moon

Oshima Goro, a janitor of an elementary school, becomes a gifted teacher who teaches children that have fallen behind even though he has no licence. Single mother Akasaka Chiaki opposes formal education in schools during the war and sees the potential in a school to give coaching for a free, well-rounded education. The two of them become a couple both at work and at home, and create new history in the industry in this story depicting a family’s 50 years, set against the backdrop of the Showa to Heisei era.