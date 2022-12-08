Crime Museum: New Scotland Yard

Not Available

For 130 years the Crime Museum of New Scotland Yard has quietly archived the tools, relics and instruments of killers, conmen and thieves. Hidden away on the 1st floor of New Scotland Yard in Central London, it is not a museum accessible to the public - it is open by invitation only, but for the first time Nick Ross has been granted access to film inside for a 13-part series. Using dramatic reconstruction, expert testimony and with the help of these gruesome artefacts, the stories of London's most iconic crimes and criminals are brought to life like never before. Grisly exhibits as used in evidence are revealed for the first time including, the apron and gas mask work by Acid bath Murderer John Haigh, the Gun used by Craig and Bentley in the infamous "Let Him Have It" murder, the trunk used to hide the dismembered body of John Robinson's victim, the pubic hairs of his victims collected by John Christie after the murders at 10 Rillington Place and even the fingerprint smothered beer keg used to catch and convict the Great Train Robbers. Nick Ross gives viewers exclusive access to the world's oldest museum of crime.