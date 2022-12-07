Not Available

Martin Kemp introduces us to series of grisly, gothic tales of crime and forensic detection in Crime Museum UK. In police crime museums all over Europe there are items of evidence that have brought some of the world’s worst criminals to justice. Behind every object in these dark museums is a fascinating and sometimes macabre story. Featuring some of history’s most heinous crimes, we’ll take you back as far as the late nineteenth century to explore the then pioneering methods used to bring the guilty to justice. With two historic cases covered each episode, discover the brutal history of UK crime, and the sparks of genius that changed detective work forever.