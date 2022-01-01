Not Available

Crime Patrol is an Indian reality television show and is aired on Sony Entertainment Television India and Sony Entertainment Television Asia. Show presents dramatized version of crime cases that occurred in India. The series was first premiered on May 9, 2003 and aired every Friday at 10:30pm IST for 1 hour. Subramaniam S Iyer is the director of the show. It was hosted by Diwakar Pundir who later was replaced by Shakti Anand. The second season of the series broadcast on January 26, 2010, and was presented by known Indian television actors Anoop Soni and Saakshi Tanwar. Unlike the first season, the second season aired 4 days a week on every Monday - Thursday at 8:30pm IST. Currently season 4 titled Crime Patrol Dastak is being aired and is hosted by Anoop Soni. Season 4 has aired the infamous Baby Falak case and 2012 Delhi gang rape case.