Crime Patrol attempts to bring stories of crime happening all around the country. Crimes that tell us that we need to be careful, we need to be watchful. Crimes that tell us lives could have been saved. Every crime we hear of, either warns us to be careful or scares us, it could happen to us. Every crime ignites a feeling, It should not have happened. Would knowing the Why? behind a crime, help in stopping a crime from happening? I don't like the way he looks at me, I don't like the way he/she is behaving, I think he/she is out of his/her mind, I think he/she has gone crazy. That gaze, that quirky smile, that persistent stare which unnerves. It is difficult to understand the intentions but the hints are there. In a house a husband and wife argue, fight. A vessel comes flying, a glass breaks. Husband is angry and the wife is upset. That hatred, that ego. The distance that keeps growing. It is difficult to comprehend the damage, but the cracks are there. Feelings expressions. Misunderstood, unresolved callings of the heart. The cracks are there. Too wide to be missed. Yet when the heart takes over the mind, the outcome is a mindless tragedy. Crime Patrol - Satark will attempt to look at the signs, the signals that are always there before these mindless crimes are committed. Instincts/Feelings/Signals that so often tell us that not everything is normal. May be, that signal/feeling/instinct is just not enough to believe it could result in a crime. Unfortunately after the crime is committed, those same signals come haunting.