Crime Scene (2014)

New Croatian crime series "Crime Scene" follows a strong police crime team; Chief Inspector Zvonimir Bilic, female Inspector Ivana Persic and Inspector Andrija Taras, are powerful and persistent professionals who solve cases in and around Zagreb. Besides following inspectors in solving crimes, we have an insight into their private lives, as well as all the problems and challenges it brings. At the beginning of each episode viewers learn something about the victims and their lives, and often have the advantage and the necessary information about the crime just before the inspectors.