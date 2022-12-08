Not Available

Profiles Neal Smither, the founder of a company that specializes in the cleanup of homicides, suicides and accidental death. This documentary follows Neal Smither, the CEO of Crime Scene Cleaners Incorporated, the leader in death cleanup. The film goes behind the scenes of the daily work and conversations of those who clean up death. Inside and in depth glances into homes and motels from Stanford, CA to San Bernardino, CA to Las Vegas, NV. A real look at an emerging industry. Written by David J. Sperling