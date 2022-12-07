Crime Scene Wild

Not Available

Animal Planet invites you to watch wildlife crime investigator Steve Galster take a direct approach to the grisly world of animal crime. In each episode, Steve sets out to solve a specific wild crime and uses DNA forensic techniques to locate the criminals, investigate where the profits are heading, and identify who is at the centre of each operation to traffic endangered species. Each investigation uses the most up to date forensic methods available and for the first time, scientists can identify endangered species from just a small amount of tissue. Working with local experts, he sets up a ‘sting’ to catch the crooks in action and uses sophisticated secret camera strategies to trace and catch wildlife criminals in the act. The trade in endangered animals is the third biggest criminal activity in the world and this series aims to uncover the people who make money out of the demise of wild animals.