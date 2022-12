Not Available

Chicago police lieutenant Mike Torello (Dennis Farina) wages an epic battle against organized crime in Michael Mann's arresting combination of cops and robbers, prime time soap, and film noir. Like Eliot Ness and the Untouchables, Torello and his Major Crimes Unit (MCU) have a formidable opponent in Ray Luca (Anthony Dennison), a young, ambitious thug who'll do whatever it takes to claw his way to the top.