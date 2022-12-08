Not Available

Crimecall, the hugely successful crime-investigation programme starts its ninth series with presenters Grainne Seoige and Philip Boucher Hayes at the helm. Each month Crimecall shows reconstructions, CCTV footage and live studio appeals for viewers to help provide vital pieces of information to help solve the crimes featured. Calls to the programme have helped lead to numerous convictions over previous series. The programme plays a valuable role in Garda investigations. Crimecall also keeps the public up to date with safety advice and information on crime trends.