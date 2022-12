Not Available

A CNN Original series executive produced by director Ridley Scott, "Crimes of the Century" focuses on major news events that were shocking at the time and have since had far reaching repercussions. Among the stories the series will cover are the D.C. sniper attacks, John Lennon assassination, Andrea Yates trial, Ronald Reagan Assassination attempt, Oklahoma City Bombing, Amanda Knox trial, the Waco, Texas siege, and the Unabomber.