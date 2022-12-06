Not Available

Crimewatch UK is a BBC television appeal program that helps the police all over the UK solve cases with calls from viewers. The program features various appeal request methods such as CCTV footage and reconstructions. Crimewatch UK itself including their related parties such as the police, crime victims or companies have offered rewards to people's information leading to successful convictions. In over the 20 years Crimewatch UK has been airing it has featured over 2500 cases and as a result of viewers calls providing information many arrests/convictions have been made. Crimewatch UK will never trace calls as it's an anonymous purpose that will give peace of mind to callers!