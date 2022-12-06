Not Available

Criminal Instincts (a.k.a. The Joanne Kilbourn Mysteries) is a Canadian-based series of TV mystery movies made for CTV and based on Gail Bowen's mystery novels. This series features Joanne Kilbourn, an ex-cop, writer, amateur detective, University Professor, and single mom (talk about superwoman) played by Wendy Crewson. Victor Garber (you may know him from "Alias" or from "Sleepless in Seattle" among other films) is her ex-partner and romantic interest for the first two seasons, later replaced for the third by Shawn Doyle.