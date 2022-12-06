Not Available

Criminal Minds

  • Crime
  • Drama

Studio

Touchstone Television

Special Agents Jason Gideon and Aaron Hotchner head up the FBI's most elite profiling team - experts in analyzing criminal minds. Each team member has their specialty. There's Elle Greenaway, who has a background in sexual offences; Derek Morgan, who focuses on obsessional crimes; Special Agent Dr. Spencer Reid the smart-but-socially-challenged genius; and Jennifer "JJ" Jareau, the rookie. With each mind-blowing case, they put their lives on the line as they match wits with the most ruthless criminals on earth.

Cast

Joe MantegnaDavid Rossi
Matthew Gray GublerDr. Spencer Reid
Paget BrewsterEmily Prentiss
Kirsten VangsnessPenelope Garcia
Adam RodríguezLuke Alvez
Daniel HenneyMatt Simmons

