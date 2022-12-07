Not Available

Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior involves an elite team of special agents who work in the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit. Forest Whitaker portrays Unit Chief Sam Cooper, a long-time agent who left the FBI, but returned to head a team of renegade profilers that operates as far out of the bureaucracy as possible. Beau Garrett portrays SSA Gina LaSalle, tough agent armed with a cunning sense of perception. Matt Ryan is SSA Mick Rawson, an ex-British Special Forces soldier, and Michael Kelly is SSA John "Prophet" Sims, who spent six years in jail. Janeane Garofalo, as Beth Griffith, from the FBI Threat Assessment Task Force, is the newest member. Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia brings her computer wizardry to the team.