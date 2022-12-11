Crimson Wedding

Not Available

There is a party atmosphere in Provence: Sandra, the daughter of a couple of renowned local restaurant owners, is getting married, and her sister Alice comes home for the occasion. The family reunion is initially a carefree affair… but then tragedy strikes. A few hours after the ceremony, the bride is found dead at the bottom of a cliff. What at first looks like suicide could well be murder. When Vincent, a family friend, investigates, behind the veil of appearances, he stumbles on some very dark secrets…