Crisis of tender age

This is a story about three best friends: Shura, Yulya and Anya. They are 18 years old, all the most important things in life are happening for the first time, and they approach everything with youthful zeal and maximalism. Shura Ermakova falls in love with a teacher and on the same day she learns that her mother returned to her family, who left her as a child. Yulia Kuzmina can never break off relationships with her boyfriend, a policeman who constantly cheats on her, and Anya Silkina, using the connections of her dad-producer, comes up with a new career once a week.