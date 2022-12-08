Criss Angel BeLIEve

Not Available

Criss Angel sets out to confirm he's the greatest magician of all time in Spike's new original series BeLIEve. Criss has been revolutionizing the art of magic for more than a decade, but in this series, Criss takes his demonstrations to the next level, with an entirely new look and feel. Each week, Angel will attempt bold and audacious demonstrations never attempted by any mystifier in history. For the first time ever in any magic programming, Criss will reveal the creative process beyond the magic as he lets the audience behind closed doors into the creative "think tank" where his team brainstorms, debates and prepares the most spectacular demonstrations in history. This unprecedented access will demonstrate the methods and secrets that go into designing, building and executing these incredible feats.