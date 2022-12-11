Criss Angel: Trick'd Up

This fast-paced, one hour special showcases the most mind-blowing magic ever performed. Criss Angel and “The Supernaturalists,” his hand-picked team of the of the world’s best magicians, leave the glitz of Vegas to go on a road trip to the heart of America, shocking unsuspecting bystanders and destroying the minds of celebrity guests. It’s the raw, in-your-face, insane magic that Criss Angel has pioneered. With more than 30 illusions, the TV special event is packed with more magic than any televised magic show, EVER! Guests appearances include: Gary Oldman, Paris Jackson, comedian Andrew Dice Clay, Miles Brown (Blackish), Latino Pop star Belinda, DJ Steve Aoki, UFC stars Frank Mir, Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture and Paige VanZant.
View Full Cast >