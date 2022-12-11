Criss Angel: Trick'd Up

Not Available

This fast-paced, one hour special showcases the most mind-blowing magic ever performed. Criss Angel and “The Supernaturalists,” his hand-picked team of the of the world’s best magicians, leave the glitz of Vegas to go on a road trip to the heart of America, shocking unsuspecting bystanders and destroying the minds of celebrity guests. It’s the raw, in-your-face, insane magic that Criss Angel has pioneered. With more than 30 illusions, the TV special event is packed with more magic than any televised magic show, EVER! Guests appearances include: Gary Oldman, Paris Jackson, comedian Andrew Dice Clay, Miles Brown (Blackish), Latino Pop star Belinda, DJ Steve Aoki, UFC stars Frank Mir, Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture and Paige VanZant.