Not Available

You’ve just bought your dream home and guess what? Your current home is worth way less than you think! You must now dig deeper into your pockets to prepare it to sell for what you thought it was worth. You need help making the right decisions, and fast! Critical Listing comes to the rescue with hand-picked projects and ideas that help you sell your home for top dollar. Watch the Critical Listing team turn a homeowner’s small investment into upwards of $100,000 added value. Budget isn’t the only challenge; these homes must also sell as soon as possible. Can we do it? Property expert Lisa Colalillo, interior and exterior pros Jo Alcorn and Carson Arthur know they can! They choose projects that will make the most impact on buyers once the “for sale” sign goes up. However, as with any home renovation large or small they often find more to fix than meets the eye. And this means coming up with last minute solutions at a time when money’s running out! In spite of the challenges Critical Listing’s not all about work. Jo and Carson share a friendly rivalry as they grapple with their piece of the homeowners’ small budget. Lisa keeps them on track, but is also quick to join in on the fun with her infectious laughter. That is until she reassesses the home and we learn it can be sold for the price the owners need to seal the deal on their new home!