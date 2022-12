Not Available

The Critics' Choice Television Awards are accolades presented by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) (US). They were established in 2011, and the first ceremony was held on June 20, 2011, and streamed live on VH1.com. The fourth ceremony was televised live, for the first time in award history, on June 19, 2014 on The CW. In October 2014, the A&E Network was granted exclusive rights to broadcast the television and film awards in 2015 and 2016.