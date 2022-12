Not Available

This show is about a time in former Yugoslavia, mostly City of Zagreb at the end of 70' and beginning of 80'. In a dramatic and humorous way it tries to describe a life of this great Yugoslavian era through 3 Generations of people. It's a story of love, family problems with a lot of influence of the Urban Culture and Music scene in YU. A time of great music in Yugoslavia such as Rock and New Wave but also somewhat turbulent time right after Tito died.