Cro is an American animated television series produced by the Children's Television Workshop and Film Roman. It debuted on September 13, 1993 on PBS. Cro lasted 1½ seasons and ran in reruns through summer 1995. The show had an educational theme (this before federal educational/informational mandates took effect in 1996), introducing basic concepts of physics, mechanical engineering, and technology. The premise of using woolly mammoths as a teaching tool for the principles of technology was inspired by David Macaulay's The Way Things Work; Macaulay is credited as writer on the show. The last new episode aired on October 22, 1994. The show was released on video (VHS) in a total of nine volumes. The show was later reran on Noggin until 2002. No doubt if the show will rerun on PBS Kids Sprout.