Jimmy Nail is superb as a Geordie lathe operator cum song writer who tries for the big time. Pathos and dry humour (a Nail trademark) abound in a colourful and varied story which successfully mixes action, romance, mystery and music. The music, performed and mostly written by Nail, who also wrote the series, is excellent. It makes the story all the more believable - the soundtrack album really did make a singing star out of Jimmy Nail.