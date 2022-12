Not Available

Takashi Kamiyama has enrolled at Cromartie High, where every student is a delinquent. Kamiyama apparently is the only non-delinquent in the school. Logically, therefore, he must be the toughest in his class - by the rather twisted logic that only a 'really tough rabbit would lie down with lions'. Thus begins a story that parodies every cliche of tough-guy anime that you've ever heard of, and some you haven't. Based of the manga by Eiji Nonaka.