Cross Mountains And Seas

Wu Xiaohao who was in charge of the cultural and historical work in her district was unwilling to live a plainly, so she applied for the position of deputy mayor at Kaipo Town, Jiaodong Peninsula. It was only after she takes office that she realizes that the wide gap between the ideal life and reality. The different challenges at her new post catches Wu Xiaohao by surprise which leads to many laughable situations. However, her sincerity, perseverance and courage deeply inspires the mayor He Chengshou whose work methods are simple yet effective.