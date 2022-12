Not Available

Crossbow follows the adventures of William Tell (Will Lyman) and takes place in the 14th-century in Switzerland. William Tell and his son Matthew are imprisoned by the tyrannical Gessler (Jeremy Clyde). As Governor of Austria, Gessler plans to stop the Swiss uprising. Having split the apple on his son's head with his crossbow, much to Gessler's chagrin, there is no stopping William Tell's legendary strength and skill.