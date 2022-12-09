Not Available

Taking its title from a line in the song Jumpin Jack Flash, Crossfire Hurricane gives viewers an access all areas insight into what it's like to be part of this iconic band. By using previously unseen archive footage with specially recorded commentary from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor, the band tells their own story in their own words. Director Brett Morgan said: "Crossfire Hurricane invites the audience to experience first-hand the Stones' nearly mythical journey from outsiders to rock 'n' roll royalty. This is not an academic history lesson. "Crossfire Hurricane allows the viewer to experience the Stones' journey from a unique vantage point. It's an aural and visual roller coaster ride."