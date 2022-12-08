Not Available

An action-packed crime drama about a police unit that specializes in cross-border crimes and brings global criminals to justice. Since globalization, some countries have opened barriers to ensure easy trade, travel and cultural diversity. But this openness has provided criminals with ways to exploit the system and threaten global safety. So much so that a special kind of law enforcement team created by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to combat global crimes, this is the story of "Crossing Lines." This elite team of five international cops must face bureaucratic, jurisdictional and cultural obstacles while working to solve the most notorious international crimes.