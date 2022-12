Not Available

CROSSINGS is a unique biography series that celebrates the lives of 12 different personalities from all walks of life, including acclaimed Chinese actress-director Joan Chen, leading Thai elephant conservationist Soraida Salwala, international action star Jackie Chan, Malaysian cartoonist Datuk Lat, Bangladeshi banker Prof Muhammad Yunus, businessman Stan Shih, blockbuster movie producer John Woo, and explorer and founder of China Exploration and Research Society Wong How Man.