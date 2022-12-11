Not Available

Crossroad Bistro

  • Drama

Director

Feng Xiaogang

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

About five women who opened up a restaurant named Bei Zhe Nan Yuan in Beijing; and in the process they mature and attain love. As the biggest shareholder of their restaurant, You Shan Shan single-handedly brought her best girlfriends together. Bao Xue, an optimistic little-known actress, and Dai Xiao Yu who returned from overseas are cousins. Upon their reunion, they settle into a daily life filled with endless banter. The remaining two shareholders are not to be underestimated. Si Meng is a housewife while Feng Xi went to Beijing for the sake of love.

Cast

Gina Jin戴小雨/ Dai Xiaoyu
啜妮司梦/ Si Meng
Han Geng俞颂阳/ Yu Songyang
Drolma SuijunFeng Xi
Wang Luodan尤珊珊/ You Shanshan
Zheng Ye Cheng赵赫男

View Full Cast >

Images